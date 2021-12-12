Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal All Set For Their Reception; Send Invites With Flowers & Gift

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The couple has been sharing photos from their extravagant ceremony and pre-wedding festivities via Instagram. After a royal wedding ceremony, the newlyweds are set for their star-studded reception. While the couple is reportedly on their honeymoon, their reception invites have already begun to reach the residents of several Bollywood stars.

As per a picture surfacing on the internet, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have already begun to set out their wedding reception invites. The invite included a huge box filled with exotic flowers. It also had some gifts packed in beautiful cloth and also a card. Check out the photo of VicKat's invitation hamper.

A day ago, Kangana Ranaut also shared a photo of the same hamper that she received from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The Queen star took to her Instagram stories to thank and congratulate the newlyweds. Through her story, Kangana mentioned the couple's huge hamper also had a box of sweets. Along with some hand-drawn hearts, Kangana wrote, "Delicious desi ghee ke ladoos from newly wed @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09... thank you aur bahut bahut badhai."

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple took the internet by storm with their adorable wedding photos. They donned red and peach coloured outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sharing the surreal pictures, the couple penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Several Bollywood celebs wished the couple. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together," while Alia Bhatt commented, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful."

A day ago, the couple also shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Both Katrina and Vicky donned white coloured ethnic ensembles. They were seen sharing smiles with their families. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@kanganaranaut