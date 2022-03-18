The festival of colours, Holi is being celebrated all over the country today. From splashing water on each other to smearing faces of people with colours, the colourful festival is celebrated with traditional fervour across many states of the country.

As the entire country is immersed in a festive mood our B-town celebrities too, are leaving no stones unturned to celebrate the festival with full zeal and enthusiasm. Many of them including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Deol shared glimpses on their social media of how they are celebrating the festival. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also treated fans with glimpses of their homely Holi celebrations.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Holi

On Friday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave fans a sneak peek into their Holi celebrations. The power couple celebrated Holi 2022 with their family. In the pictures, all the family members were all smiles as they posed through the camera. The photo featured Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal, brother Sunny, and mother Veena Kaushal with their faces smeared in red colour. They were all dressed in white coloured outfits. The picture also gave fans a glimpse into the special bond between Vicky's mother and Katrina as she lovingly placed her hand on Katrina’s face and held her bahu close to her.

Sharing the pictures, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor captioned the post as "Happy holi ❤️💗🧡" Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section with Happy Holi wishes. One of the users wrote "Happy Holi to the Kaushal fam ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" another wrote "Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️" Priyanka Chopra also extended Holi greetings to her fans.

Priyanka Chopra extends Holi wishes to her Insta Family

Global star Priyanka Chopra might be away from her country but, she celebrates all the festivals with her husband Nick Jonas with full enthusiasm. The Matrix Resurrections actor will be celebrating her first Holi with her newborn. On March 18, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and wished her fans with a video.

Here take a look at glimpses from the video-

Image:Instagram@katrinakaif,priyankachopra/Unsplash