Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal joined the list of celebrities extending wishes to their followers on the occasion of India's 76th Independence day. The star couple took to social media and dropped similar videos of the tri-colour nicely hoisted on their balcony and penned heartfelt captions to mark the occasion. The Sardar Udham actor also used AR Rahman's famous patriotic track Maa Tujhe Salaam alongside the clip.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hoist the Tricolour on 76th Independence day

Taking to their Instagram handles on Monday, August 15, the celebrity couple dropped the clip of a nicely decorated national flag stationed on their balcony with a beautiful backdrop of the sea. "Happy Independence Day to us all. Jai Hind," Vicky wrote in the caption. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a clip from his time with the BSF soldiers in Jammu and wrote, "Inspiring stories. Everlasting memories. Grateful beyond words. Jai Hind! #HappyIndependenceDay." In the video, the Anek actor could be seen working out, jogging and playing cricket with the jawans, followed by their fun dancing session among other things.

Other celebrities like Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and more also dropped heartfelt wishes on Independence Day 2022. Dropping a picture of them posing alongside the tricolour, Anushka lauded the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of our independence 🇮🇳 Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay !Jai Hind."

More on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which comes as a biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. He also has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as well as Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina has projects like Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa, and more in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KATRINAKAIF)