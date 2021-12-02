Katrina Kaif And Vicky To Opt For Court Marriage Today Or Tomorrow? Here's All We Know

With everyone waiting to get updates on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's impending nuptials, latest reports have stated that the duo will be opting for a court marriage either today or tomorrow. According to Pinkvilla, a source noted that the registered marriage will be held in Mumbai, with the actors' families in attendance. The duo will become man and wife under the 'Special Marriage Act, 1954', with three witnesses having to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and officiate the wedding.

The couple is then expected to jet off to Rajasthan over the weekend, where their Punjabi-style wedding ceremony will be held at a splendid fort in Sawai Madhopur. The source has also revealed that the grand affair will be scaled down due to the recent scare of Omicron, a new Coronavirus variant.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky to have a court marriage?

Shedding light on the safety measures and protocols, the source revealed that everyone is treading cautiously and adhering to the said rules. The duo will hold their functions at the Six Senses resort and spa, and 'coded invites' have been curated for entering the venue. From the film fraternity, Katrina's Tiger director Kabir Khan and his wife, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Alia Bhatt will reportedly be gracing the wedding. Katrina's family, including her six sisters, brother, and mom Suzanne Turquotte, while Vicky's parents and brother Sunny will be there in attendance.

More details about Vicky and Katrina's marriage

The wedding is expected to take place on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehndi, and sangeet will reportedly take place on December 7 and 8. The nuptials are set to be a blend of modern and traditional, with the couple planning the minutest details of the affair. Another report from Bollywood Life noted that around 200 guests will be there in attendance.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KATRINAKAIF/ @VICKYKAUSHAL09)