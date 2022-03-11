Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' Hits The Floor, Actor Shares First Pic

Just weeks after her dreamy wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif took to social media to announce her collaboration with South star Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. Now, on Friday, March 11, the Jagga Jasoos actor has confirmed that the shooting of their upcoming movie has begun in full swing. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is bankrolled jointly by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi begin shooting for Merry Christmas

While confirming the news, Katrina Kaif shared the clapper board of Merry Christmas indicating that the movie has hit the floors. To note, this will be Katrina Kaif's first project after her marriage. Take a look at the photo below:

It was in the month of December when Katrina Kaif officially revealed that she has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi, leaving her fandom rejoiced. While making the announcement, the actor heaped praises for the director of the film hailing him as a 'master of narratives'. The star also added that she's utterly excited to share the screen space with South star Vijay Sethupathi.

She wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix". Take a look at the announcement below:

Details of the cast and plot of the movie are yet to be revealed by the makers. However, as per Pinkvilla, the forthcoming film is touted to be a thriller flick. The portal also suggests that the shooting of Merry Christmas will be extensively done in Mumbai. The makers are also aiming to release the upcoming movie around Christmas 2023. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. She was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Katrina will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.