Katrina Kaif Applauds Ranveer Singh's 'pitch Perfect' Performance In '83'

Kabir Khan's 83 has been receiving commendable love and appreciation after its release. The film chronicled the glorious win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup against the two-time champions West Indies. Katrina Kaif's latest post on social media has been making headlines as she is all praise for Ranveer's outstanding performance as Kapil Dev in 83.

Katrina took to her Instagram handle and applauded Ranveer's performance in 83. The Sooryavanshi actor wrote, "Love love loved this film - it just transports you to that time that feeling - what a job by the entire team. (sic)" She also tagged the producers as well as the female lead Deepika Padukone, who essayed the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Devi.

Katrina praises Kabir Khan

Katrina Kaif also appreciated director Kabir Khan's efforts. The Bharat actor wrote, "@kabirkhankk you just outdo yourself every time just so amazed - this is next level. @ranveersingh arghhhhh you just are sublime pitch perfect in every frame, you just keep raising your bar. Outstanding. (sic)" Despite unexpected responses by the fans and followers, 83 has been lauded by many Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on December 28, Rajinikanth dropped a review of the film. Calling it 'magnificent', the veteran actor had nothing but compliments to give to the team of 83. He wrote, ''#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew… (sic)''

83 completes a week at the Box Office

83 has completed a week at the box office. The film has collected Rs 72 crore in the first seven days at the ticket windows. The figure was lesser than what the makers and trade experts expected. Informing about the film's earnings, movie critic, Taran Adarsh, tweeted, "#83TheFilm gets an open week again, needs to score during holiday period to cover lost ground… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr, Tue 6.70 cr, Wed 5.67 cr, Thu 5.21 cr. Total: ₹ 71.87 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS… NOTE: Day 6 and 7 are without #Delhi. (sic)"

(Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram)