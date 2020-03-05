'Ishq Shava' To 'Heer': Katrina Kaif's Best Songs From 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' To Listen To

Jab Tak Hai Jaan had hit the theatres in 2012 and was the last film directed by Yash Chopra. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Shahrukh Khan. The film revolves around Samar who falls for Meera in London but returns to India to work as a bomb disposal specialist after she leaves him.

Then, Samar meets a Journalist named Akira in India who falls for him but decides to reunite him with Meera. Katrina Kaif essays the character of Meera in the film. Here are some of Katrina Kaif's best and much-loved songs to listen to from the film.

Katrina Kaif's best songs from Jab Tak Hai Jaan to listen to

Ishq Shava

Ishq Shava from Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a romantic party song starring Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sung by Raghav Mathur and Shilpa Rao, the lyrics for this one are penned by Gulzar. The music was composed by A. R. Rahman. Katrina Kaif is seen all bubbly and happy while she dances to the tunes of this song.

Saans

Saans makes up for the perfect song that is sure to halt your search for a slow romantic song. Starring Katrina Kaif and SRK, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics for this song were penned by Gulzar. A.R Rahman composed the music for this one as well.

Heer

The eternal feeling of love is aptly expressed in the song Heer. While the Bang Bang actor performs the song in the film, it is sung by Harshdeep Kaur. The lyrics for this one were penned by Gulzar while A.R Rahman composed the music for it.

