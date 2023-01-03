Katrina Kaif Blushes As Vicky Kaushal Dances To Her Songs In Throwback Video

A video of Vicky Kaushal dancing to one of Katrina Kaif's songs is going viral on social media. Months ago, Katrina Kaif on a talk show revealed that her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal had danced for over 45 minutes to many of her songs on her birthday in July. A clip from the evening has been surfacing on social media.

In the video, Vicky Kaushal can be seen dancing on the floor, while Katrina and her other friends can be seen enjoying the performance. Vicky Kaushal can be seen accompanied by 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star Sharvari Wagh on the dance floor.

Many of Vicky Kaushal's fan clubs shared the video on their respective fan pages.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's viral dance video here:

Katrina's celebrated her 39th birthday in Maldives

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday on July 16 last year. The actor along with her husband Vicky Kaushal travelled to the Maldives to ring in her birthday. They were accompanied by Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh among others.

Katrina shared pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram.

Check out a few pictures from Katrina Kaif's birthday celebration below:

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in 2021

Vicky Kaushal, 34, married Katrina Kaif, 39 on December 9, 2021. The couple had a lavish wedding at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was a private affair, attended by close family and friends.

Vicky and Katrina hadn't confirmed their wedding until they shared pictures on their respective social media handles.

Check out a few pictures from their wedding below:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in 'Merry Christmas,' co-starring Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be soon seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur.'