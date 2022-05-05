Katrina Kaif Celebrates Her Mother's 70th Birthday; Shares Fun-filled Family Photos

It is a happy time for Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, is celebrating her 70th birthday on Thursday, May 5. Although the birthday plans of actor's mom remain unclear, Katrina Kaif, took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their love-filled family get-together to mark the special occasion. Going by the new photos, it appears that the entire Kaif family took time off their work schedules and assembled to celebrate Suzanne Turquotte's birthday.

'Happy 70th mama': Katrina Kaif

In the birthday post shared by the Bollywood star, Katrina Kaif and her mother can be seen sharing an infectious smile as they pose alongside a delicious chocolate cake decorated with blue and red berries. Another photo from the same post features the entire Kaif sibling clan embracing each other in a massive bear hug as the camera captures them together. It seems that the entire family had a gala time as they reunited after several months.

For the occasion, Katrina Kaif opted for a statement white dress featuring off-shoulder balloon sleeves. Unlike the Sooryavanshi star, her mother chose a simple black attire to celebrate her 70th birthday. The entire family was all smiles while striking poses for the camera. Meanwhile, Katrina also penned a short heartwarming note wishing her mother to spend a joyous life beside her noisy kids. Katrina wrote, "Happy 70th mama. May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids". Take a look at the post below:

Not much has been known of Katrina Kaif's mother, but a report by Pinkvilla suggests that Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer by profession. Seemingly, Turquotte is not actively pursuing her career in the law firm. If the report is to be believed, currently Kaif's mother is a teacher professional who has devoted her life to supporting charitable causes. However, it is important to note that Katrina Kaif has neither confirmed nor denied the report as of yet.

In terms of work, Kaif is currently busy with the shoot of Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Phone Bhoot in the pipeline with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif