Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Harley Quinn From ‘Suicide Squad’ For Halloween

B-town celebrities marked the spooky festival of Halloween on October 31, 2022. From Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to Janhvi Kapoor and more, Bollywood celebrated the day by wearing their best outfits, glimpses of which they shared online. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Phone Bhoot, uploaded some pictures of herself on social media as she recreated Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn look from the movie, The Suicide Squad.

Katrina Kaif recreates Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn look

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Katrina shared a series of pictures and the actor looked stunning as she channelled her inner Harley Quinn from the film, Suicide Squad. For the look, the Sooryavashi actor donned striped shorts, a pink-coloured top with a colourful pom pom hanging from the arms of her transparent jacket.

Katrina opted for colourful makeup and she styled her hair in two ponies with some bangs that covered her forehead. The 39-year-old also held a bad in her hand. Take a look at the pictures below:

The Phone Bhoot actor accessorised her look with multiple silver-coloured chains and matching earrings. "It’s Halloweennnnnn #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot," she captioned the pictures.

Meanwhile, Katrina also shared a short clip from her photoshoot which saw her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal directing and telling her how to pose like Harley Quinn. "Jab husband director ban gaye (when husband turns into an actor)," she captioned her Instagram post.

As Katrina headed out to host a Halloween party in the same attire, her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter also accompanied her. While the Dhadak actor opted to appear as Willy Wonka, the famous character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Siddhant Chaturvedi dressed up as India’s homegrown superhero Shaktimaan, for the night.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif