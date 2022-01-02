The newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif became fans' favourite Bollywood couple ever since they were rumoured to be dating. The couple kept their relationship a secret for a few years and recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony. Soon after coming back from their honeymoon and moving into their new home, Vicky Kaushal was back on sets for a new project. As the actor now had to recently fly to some unknown destination, Katrina Kaif came to the airport to see him off.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at the airport before the Sardar Udham star went to board his flight. The actor wore a camel coloured pullover and looked dapper in an olive green cap. On the other hand, Katrina, who was papped in the car, wore a matching nightsuit. A video of the couple is being surfaced online in which they can be seen hugging in the car before Vicky Kaushal stepped out of it. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple made sure to protect themselves from the virus and had their masks on.

Netizens showered the couple with love seeing their adorable video of hugging each other before Vicky's flight. An Instagram user wrote, "They’re the best unproblematic couple just busy with their lives and don’t care about haters' opinions." Another one highlighted the fact that despite his busy schedule, Vicky Kaushal made sure to celebrate the new year with his ladylove. A fan called the couple "Twinning winning always" seeing their matching outfits.

Katrina-Vicky's Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple booked 14th-century resort Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, as their wedding venue. The guest list had only close family and friends as the couple made their ceremonies strictly private. The two treated their fans with beautiful pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple looked regal in their wedding ensembles as they stunned in cream and red coloured outfits. The caption of the pictures read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09