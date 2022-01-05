Katrina Kaif Dons Beautiful Mangal Sutra, Also Designed By Sabyasachi

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been constantly treating fans with their post-wedding pictures on social media and recently, the Bang Bang actor shared a picture in which she could be seen flaunting her mangal sutra. The pictures are proof that Katrina can't get over her wedding festivities. Katrina's mangal sutra is from the Sabyasachi Jewellery collection.

Katrina Kaif's mangal sutra is from Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the not in December at an intimate wedding in Jaipur. Apart from the Sooryavanshi actor's mangal sutra, the duo's wedding costumes were also from the famous brand Sabyasachi, owned by Sabyasachi Mukerjee. The diamond-studded mangal sutra is from Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger Collection, which features black and gold beads and two small drop-down diamonds. As far as Kat's bridal lehenga is concerned, she opted for a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet.

All about Katrina's 22k gold mangal sutra

Sabyasachi's official page a few days back posted the mangal sutra's picture and shared details, "The lehenga is paired with custom bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery." On Tuesday, January 4, Katrina uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing her mangal sutra. She wore a woollen brown coloured zipped sweater and captioned the picture with a house and a green heart emoji.

Vicky Kaushal also chose Sabyasachi for his wedding

Giving all the details of Vicky Kaushal's outfit, the designer took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "The groom Vicky Kaushal @vickykaushal09 wears an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. The gold Benarasi silk tissue safa is paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery."

Katrina & Vicky tied the knot in Jaipur

Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, making it the most hyped wedding of the year. The couple was accompanied by close family and friends.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/SabyasachiMukherjee