Katrina Kaif Drives Away Her Midweek Blues With Vicky Kaushal In Romantic Selfies; See

Actor Katrina Kaif kick-started her Wednesday morning on a romantic note with husband Vicky Kaushal. Driving away her midweek blues, a sleepyhead Katrina clicked a series of mushy selfies with the Sardar Udham actor. However, what stole the entire limelight was the couple's trendy sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's morning selfie

In the pictures shared by Kaif, the Bharat star can be seen beaming with tremendous joy as she strikes a pose beside Vicky Kaushal. While the latter looks dapper in a plain white shirt, Katrina opted to keep her casuals simple yet cheek. The couple also complimented each other's style by opting for trending sunglasses to complete their look. While sharing the new photos online, Katrina expressed that she feels sleepy with a quirky gif. Check out the pictures below:

This comes just days after, Katrina confirmed that the shooting of their upcoming movie, Merry Christmas, has begun in full swing. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is bankrolled jointly by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. While confirming the news, Katrina Kaif shared the clapper board of Merry Christmas indicating that the movie has hit the floors. To note, this will be Katrina Kaif's first project after her marriage. Details of the cast and plot of the movie are yet to be revealed by the makers but Kaif will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming flick. As per Pinkvilla, Merry Christmas is touted to be a thriller flick. The portal also suggests that the shooting of the film will be extensively done in Mumbai. Take a look at the photo below:

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. She was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Katrina will next be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Speaking of Vicky Kaushal, the star last portrayed the role of Sardar Udham in the biographical film of the same name. He will next feature with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled movie. He also has Govinda Naam Mera in his kitty with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif