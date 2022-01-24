After tying the knot in December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ventured to the Maldives for their dreamy honeymoon. While Katrina earlier shared a picture of her henna-filled hands and chooras (bangles) against the backdrop of a seashore, the actor has now dropped other glimpses of her looking resplendent in a colourful shirt and shorts.

Her 'happy' pictures grabbed the attention of many netizens, who dropped comments asking about Vicky Kaushal as well as called her the "Queen of million hearts". The couple has been treating fans with glimpses of their married life, including their Christmas, Lohri celebrations among others. Katrina also travelled to Indore recently to be with Kaushal as he shot for his upcoming film.

Katrina Kaif drops pictures from her Maldives honeymoon

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 24, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped the trail of candid pictures as she smiles amid the blue waters. Kaif looked gorgeous dressed in a tropical print shirt along with similar shorts, with the wind stroking her hair. In the caption, she dropped a couple of emoticons and wrote," #myhappyplace." Take a look.

Reacting to the picture, one fan wrote, "beautiful", while another asked her "Honeymoon ki pics mein Vicky paaji kahan hain? Saath ki pics daliye na" ("Where's Vicky in these honeymoon pictures? please put pictures of you together")

Just days before, Katrina posted a trail of selfies amid spending time with Vicky Kaushal, who was shooting for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. Sharing glimpses of her dressed in a loose red shirt, Katrina wrote," Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Dropping pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Meanwhile, will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. She also has a film alongside Vijay Sethupathi titled Merry Christmas as well as Tiger 3 in the pipeline.