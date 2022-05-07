Katrina Kaif Drops Gorgeous Pool Pic With Vicky Kaushal; Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka React

Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never cease to impress fans with their gorgeous glimpses together, and the duo's recent pool pic was another proof. The Sooryavanshi star dropped a loved-up glimpse of hugging her husband as they enjoyed their time outdoors. The photo has set the Internet ablaze.

The stunning picture not only drew reactions from fans but also from celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

Katrina Kaif drops a gorgeous pool pic with husband Vicky Kaushal

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, May 7, Katrina shared a picture where she could be seen clad in a white swimsuit, while the Raazi star flaunted his chiselled physique. In the caption, she mentioned, "Me and mine," with a couple of heart emoticons. Take a look:

Showering love on the couple, fans dropped comments like," well u both are made for each other," "oh god," and "adorable" among other things. Katrina's Jee Le Zaraa co-star Priyanka Chopra also reacted with a heart-eye emoticon, while Hrithik Roshan wrote, "so nice."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on December 9, 2021, with their close friends and family members in attendance.

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Vicky spoke about Katrina for the first time since their wedding, calling himself 'very fortunate' to have found a life partner in her. ''I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person," he mentioned.

The actor continued, ''There are a lot of blessings I could count for myself in these two terrible years. On the personal front, of course, there was my marriage and knowing my family was safe and sound''.

What's on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front?

Last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, Katrina is now working on Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The shooting of the movie has already commenced. Apart from this, she will also share screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

Vicky will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled film. Besides this, the actor also has Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, and The Great Indian Family in the pipeline.