Katrina Kaif Drops Mushy Photos With Vicky Kaushal From Their Sea-facing Apartment

Actress Katrina Kaif recently shared a few photos on her social media handle, where the Phone Bhoot actress could be seen spending quality time with her husband Vicky Kaushal at their sea-facing home in Mumbai.

3 things you need to know

The couple was in the US earlier, on a long vacation

Vicky Kaushal shared a few photos in July, from Kaif’s birthday.

In their latest photos, the lovebirds could be seen getting cozy.

The star couple was on a US vacation earlier

Earlier in June, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had gone to the United Station for a long vacation. A few days later, the couple was away on a trip to Maldives, where they were celebrating Kaif’s birthday. Earlier today, Kaif’s video from the Mumbai airport upon her arrival had gone viral. The Singh is Kingg actress was seen sporting an all-black outfit with black-and-white, greeting her fans while being incessantly being clicked by the paparazzi.

(Vicky Kaushal had earlier shared photos from their Maldives trip | Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal)

While the fans of Kaif and Kaushal continued to await more details about the star couple’s trips to US and Maldives, Kaif finally shared a few pictures from her Mumbai home today. One of them is a blurred picture with Vicky Kaushal smiling as he looks out at the sea. Another has both Kaif and Kaushal in a romantic mood, while the third one has the image of the view from their sea-facing balcony, which Kaif captioned as “Home.”

(Kaif also posted the view from their sea-facing home | Image: Instagram/Katrina Kaif)

Katrina to be seen in Merry Christmas

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has a major release coming up this year with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, where she co-stars with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is riding high on the theatrical success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke where he shared the screen with Sara Ali Khan. Among his upcoming releases is Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, and the untitled project directed by Anand Tiwari, where he co-stars with Qala actress Tripti Dimri.