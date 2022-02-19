Last Updated:

Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Return To Mumbai After Wrapping Up 'Tiger 3' Delhi Schedule

Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi were spotted at the airport on Saturday, February 19, as they returned to Mumbai after wrapping up 'Tiger 3' Delhi schedule.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Katrina Kaif
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, February 19

Katrina Kaif
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina and Emraan returned back to Mumbai after wrapping the Delhi schedule for their next movie, Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tiger 3, is the sequel to spy action-thriller films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2012 and 2017 respectively

Emraan Hashmi
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina was seen wearing a bright pink co-ord outfit with white sneakers as she returned back to Mumbai

Emraan Hashmi
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Emraan sported a denim on denim look and used a pair of sunglasses to accessories his outfit

Emraan Hashmi
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the main antagonist in Tiger 3

Tags: katrina kaif, Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi
