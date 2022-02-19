Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Return To Mumbai After Wrapping Up 'Tiger 3' Delhi Schedule

Quick links:
Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, February 19
Katrina and Emraan returned back to Mumbai after wrapping the Delhi schedule for their next movie, Tiger 3
Tiger 3, is the sequel to spy action-thriller films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2012 and 2017 respectively
Katrina was seen wearing a bright pink co-ord outfit with white sneakers as she returned back to Mumbai
Meanwhile, Emraan sported a denim on denim look and used a pair of sunglasses to accessories his outfit
