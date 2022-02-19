Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi Return To Mumbai After Wrapping Up 'Tiger 3' Delhi Schedule

Last Updated: 19th February, 2022 18:08 IST

Meanwhile, Emraan sported a denim on denim look and used a pair of sunglasses to accessories his outfit

Tiger 3, is the sequel to spy action-thriller films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2012 and 2017 respectively

Katrina and Emraan returned back to Mumbai after wrapping the Delhi schedule for their next movie, Tiger 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.