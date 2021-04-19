Katrina Kaif Enjoys A Game Of Cards While Dressed In Bridal Wear In Between Shoots

Actor Katrina Kaif had recently collaborated with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for a TV ad commercial for Kalyan Jewelers which was centered around a wedding theme. The 37-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories to share the stunning behind-the-scenes of the commercial and called it an "amazing" shoot. The Bang Bang actor, who was dressed in a heavy bridal dress and jewelry was also seen playing board games while in the wedding avatar, amidst shoot.

Katrina Kaif enjoys a game of cards

In the story, Katrina Kaif was seen playing the game Sequence with the crew on a table in front of an RV van. In the following story, she added the video and they were all engrossed in playing the game while Katrina was seated in the bridal dress focusing on the game. Katrina wrote on the story, "Between shots Sequence championship". Check out the screenshots of Katrina Kaif's Instagram stories from Sunday, April 18.

Details of Katrina Kaif's health update

With a number of Bollywood celebrities testing positive for the novel Coronavirus, Katrina Kaif had also tested positive a couple of weeks ago. However, after being home-quarantined and following health procedures she tested negative a week later and shared the news about the same with her Instagram followers. The Ek Tha Tiger star shared a picture of her in which she was seen sitting cross-legged in her home after recovery, wearing a lemon yellow, full-sleeved top, and yellow sweat pants.

She sported no make-up on her bare skin and her hair was seen cascading down her shoulders. The Namastey London actor, who was seen with a beaming delightful smile in the photo, wrote in the caption: "negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of (love)". She also added yellow hearts and sunshine emoticons to express her joy.

A look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post

Katrina Kaif's tv commercial, which was centered on the wedding theme, also featured actors Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Manju Warrier, and Reba Monica John. Kaif shared a BTS picture with them on Sunday in which they were all seen dressed in stunning traditional wear and they were all smiles while posing for the camera. Katrina wrote "Such a wonderful shoot for @kalyanjewellers_official ????with these loveliest of ladies," tagging them in the caption.

