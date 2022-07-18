Katrina Kaif Enjoys Epic Pool Session With Friends In Maldives; Says ‘Yeh Dosti’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in the Maldives on July 16, 2022. The Sooryavanshi actor was joined by husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari, Ileana D’Cruz and Kaif's brother Sebastian. on her special day.

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing glimpses of the birthday bash on social media, the latest post shared by the Sooryavanshi actor left the fans amazed. Take a look at how they had a ball celebrating Katrina Kaif’s birthday in the Maldives.

Katrina Kaif hails her friendship as she takes a fun dip in the pool

Katrina Kaif recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a slow-motion video clip of one of the epic moments she had with her gang while enjoying her birthday in the Maldives. The video depicted Katrina Kaif and all her friends can be seen sliding down into the pool cheerfully with blissful smiles on their faces. Katrina captioned the post by stating “Yeh Dosti (this friendship)”.

Numerous fans took to Katrina Kaif’s latest video on Instagram and dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to depict how cute and fun-filled the video was. Some fans also added laughing emojis in the comments as they were cracked up after watching the hilarious video.

On the other hand, even Ileana D’Cruz took to the comments and called it an epic moment. Take a look at some of the reactions to Katrina kaif’s Instagram video.

On the professional front, Katrina will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the supernatural comedy Phone Booth. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will hit the theatres on October 7. The movie, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, will also feature Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. She also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

