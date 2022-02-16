Katrina Kaif Enjoys 'winter Sun' In Delhi; Fans Call Her 'happy Kudi' After Marriage

Katrina Kaif's prefernce for playful outfits that blends comfort with style has always left her fans stunned. The actor's daily wardrobe is punctuated with brezzy styles, from her wide collection of comfy t-shirts and striking dresses. The De Dana Dan star often opts for attire that are comfortable and come with standard details including bold prints and interesting cuts. Speaking of which, her latest style statement in a cosy striped t-shirt has once again left netizens amazed.

Katrina Kaif enjoys the 'winter sun'

On Wednesday, February 16, Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a stunning sun-kissed photo of herself and needless to say fans are loving it. Donning a white and black striped ensemble, the Chikni Chameli starlet opts for a 'messy hair don't care' look while enjoying some 'winter sun' in Delhi. Flaunting her goregous skin, Katrina Kaif's look is completed with minimal makeup and glossy lips. Take a look at the latest photo shared by the actor below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed a thunderous response from her followers. While many fans hailed her as 'winter baby', 'stunning girl', a user also suggested that her marraige with Vicky Kaushal is the reason why she's tuned a 'happy kudi'. Here's taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting upon seeing her latest photo:

This comes just a day after Katrina Kaif penned a romantic note for husband Vicky Kaushal on the special occasion of Valentine's Day. Sharing a slew of mushy photos, Katrina informed fans that she won't be able to enjoy a romatic Valentine's dinner with her husband this year. However, it is Vicky Kaushal who makes all her difficult moments better, she added. "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters," Katrina captioned her post.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She was last seen in the action flick Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She will next feature alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Fans of Katrina are also waiting for the release of her upcoming actioner, Tiger 3. Lastly, the star has also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a buddy road-trip film titled, Jee Le Zara.

