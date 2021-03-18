Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her New Look As She Is All Set To Star In Her 'new Film'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on March 18 to share a picture of herself which is truly unmissable. The actor showed off her new look as she is all set to star in a new film. Along with the pic, Katrina also penned a note revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a picture where she flaunted her new haircut. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting as she strikes a simple pose where she is all smiles for the camera. She also opted for a middle parting mid-length hair with a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and natural makeup. She also donned a blue top and blue denim shorts.

Along with the picture, she also penned a sweet note talking about the same. She wrote, “New day ðŸŒž New haircut ðŸ’‡‍â™€ï¸ New film. Katrina added a tiger emoticon which seems like she is all set to begin shooting the upcoming film Tiger 3. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post below.

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on the actor’s looks, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “My whole world in a frame”. The other one wrote, “Amazing”. Check out the post below.

Katrina to perform all stunts on her own in Tiger Zinda Hai 3

Katrina Kaif will be putting in a lot of work for the Tiger Zinda Hai 3 sequel. Trainers from South Korea will be flown in to show Katrina the moves for her stunts, according to Bollywood Hungama. Katrina Kaif, a fitness enthusiast, will continue her daily workout routine in addition to her additional training, as the director has demanded that she improve her fitness level. Her 14-day training with the South Korean artists will be intense. Katrina Kaif will be seen in the Tiger Zinda Hai sequel performing strong and risky stunts. The film is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

