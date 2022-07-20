Katrina Kaif Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her 'amazing Time' From Maldives Vacation; See Pics

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's 39th birthday surely turned special this year after she jetted off for a short vacation to the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal on 16 July 2022. Ever since, the couple headed to the Maldives, they have been constantly giving fans a sneak peek into their latest getaway.

From sharing pictures of Katrina having fun with her girl squad to sharing glimpses of all the friends enjoying zip-lining, Katrina and Vicky are leaving no stones unturned in sharing every precious moment with their Insta family. Recently, the much-loved pair returned to Mumbai after their vacation. However, it seems like Katrina has still not gotten over her birthday hangover and is missing the good times she had in the Maldives.

Katrina Kaif glows in latest pic from Maldives

On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif headed to her Instagram handle and dropped two pictures. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a blue and white checkered outfit, she kept her tresses open and opted for a no-makeup look. The Sooryavanshi actor was all smiles as she posed amidst the beautiful scenic location near a poolside. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote in the caption, "Such a amazingggggggg (sic) time"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "loved her smile" and a second commented, "Wow you're looking so beautiful and gorgeous". A third user wrote, "Always fresh and beautiful." Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Sharvari Wagh also reacted to the post.

Take a look at their reactions:

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky were joined by Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Illeana D’Cruz, Sebastian, Angira Dhar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur on their Maldives vacation.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the shoot of Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Moreover, she will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the supernatural comedy Phone Bhooth. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will hit theatres on October 7. The movie is penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, and will also feature Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. Moreover, the actor also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

(Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram)