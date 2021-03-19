Katrina Kaif Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Latest Photo Shoot; Watch

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Friday, March 19, 2021, to share a video of herself which is truly unmissable. On seeing this sweet post, netizens have been flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice as they are loving the video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a video where she gave a sneak peek into her recent photoshoot. In the video, the actor can be giving the camera different poses, angles and more where she looks absolutely glamorous. One can also notice the various backgrounds in the video. She also opted for a mid-length wavy hairdo, well-done brows and natural makeup. Katrina also sported a blue spaghetti top and denim shorts.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “that kinda day” with a butterfly and sun emoji. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared the video online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice as they were all gaga over the video. Some of the users commented on the actor’s looks, while some were all gaga over her appearance. One of the users wrote, “Such an amazing start to my day”. The other one wrote, “Love, love this! She is really a rockstar”. Check out the post below.

Katrina Kaif goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. The Bharat actor earlier shared a picture of herself showing off her new look as she is all set to star in a new film. In the picture, she is seen sitting as she strikes a pose where she is all smiles for the camera. She also opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, no makeup and donned a simple blue top and blue denim shorts. She wrote, “New day, New haircut, New film. The actor added a tiger emoticon which seems like she is all set to begin shooting the much-awaited film titled Tiger 3. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post below.

