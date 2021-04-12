Katrina Kaif Gives A Sneak Peek Of How She Is Dealing With Her Isolation Period; See Pics

Actress Katrina Kaif tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from her home as she has been recovering from the virus. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen excelling her no-makeup look while giving a peek into her time in quarantine. Celebrity friends and colleagues such as Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra couldn’t stop commenting on her post. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post below.

A look at how Katrina spends her quarantine

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen relaxing at home in a casual outfit, wearing a white T-shirt. She opted for no makeup while her hair was left loose. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with her eyes shut as she looked away from the camera while her hand was seen on her chin. The other was a close-up picture in which Katrina looked away from the camera once again and it had a lot of light exposure. In her caption, Katrina hinted that she was dealing with the situation patiently and wrote, “Time and patience.” Fans and friends were in awe of her natural beauty as Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Sundar” (beautiful) and Farah Khan said, “Beauty.”

When Katrina Kaif announced she was COVID-19 positive

When Katrina tested positive, the actor took to her Instagram stories to declare the same and added that she immediately isolated herself and is under home quarantine. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

About Katrina Kaif's upcoming film

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in an upcoming film named Sooryavanshi. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Abhimanyu Singh, Gulshan Grover, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena among others. The film was slated for a theatrical release on April 30, 2021, but has since been postponed again.

