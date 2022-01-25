Katrina Kaif Gives Glimpses Into Her 'morning' As She Holidays In Maldives; See Pics

Actor Katrina Kaif who has been vacationing in the Maldives has been treating fans with her stunning pictures. Enjoying her beach holiday, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor can be seen basking in the sun and enjoying in a colourful swimsuit. Though going by the pictures, it seems that the actor has jetted off to the dreamy place alone as her husband Vicky Kaushal is busy with his work commitments.

The last picture of the actor showed how she has been enjoying every moment by the sea as she shared a picture of her morning bliss on Instagram. In the picture, Katrina can be seen wearing a high-waisted bikini with all the beach colours. Accompanied by it, she wore a white shi along with a pretty pearl pendant to top it all off.

Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of Maldives getaway

While captioning the post, she wrote, “Seas the day.” A day earlier, the 38-year-old actor had dropped other glimpses of her trip while flaunting her cool wear. Kaif looked gorgeous dressed in a tropical print shirt along with similar shorts, with the wind stroking her hair. In the caption, she dropped a couple of emoticons and wrote," #myhappyplace." Apart from this, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of videos where she can be seen fleeing the parrots by the beach on her hands. The actor who enjoyed every moment of her stay seemed quite scared while feeding and playing with the parrots.

Previously, Katrina had posted a trail of selfies amid spending time with Vicky Kaushal, who was shooting for his upcoming untitled film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. The two have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Sharing glimpses of her dressed in a loose red shirt, Katrina wrote," Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie." Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Dropping pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Image: Instagram/KatrinaKaif