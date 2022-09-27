Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy shooting for her next lined-up films, surprised kids at her mom Suzanne's school in Tamil Nadu. The Sooryavanshi actor attended the Founder's Day programme at Mountain View School, glimpses of which were shared by her on social media. The videos and pics showed Katrina dancing her heart out with the students.

Katrina Kaif attends Founder's Day programme at her mom's school

On Monday, the Namastey London star headed to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures and videos from the event she attended at her mom's school in Madurai. The first picture showed her cutting the ribbon with her mom and brother Sebastien, while in the second pic, she could be seen interacting with a little kid who is dressed as a fairy for a fancy dress programme. The third slide, which is a video, has the actor smiling ear to ear as she gives high-fives to the students; in the fourth picture, she could be seen inaugurating a classroom. Take a look:

The fifth slide was a group picture of the school's teachers, students, Katrina, her mother and more, while the sixth picture features the Bang Bang actor shaking a leg with teachers and kids on stage. For the occasion, the 39-year-old actor wore a simple floral ethnic suit.

A video of her dancing with children also surfaced on social media.

She even penned a long note in which she detailed her experience in the school. Katrina wrote, "Celebrating Founders Day. On Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time." She further noted, "We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, Following our 2021 fundraiser. Am always so proud to see the amazing work by my mom here at the school, along with my brother Sebastien who has spent the last year helping alongside my mom, it’s a truly beautiful school."