Katrina Kaif Grew Up With 6 Sisters And 1 Brother; Know More About Bride-to-be's Family

Actor Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot with Sardar Udham actor Vicky Kaushal this month in a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. From Sachin Tendulkar to Alia Bhatt, the guest list includes high profile personalities from film, politics, sports and business backgrounds, as per reports from Republic Media Networks. The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about the grand ceremony.

Netizens have been closely following the celebrities and families of the actors ahead of their wedding. As fans wait for more reports about their wedding, here is everything you need to know about how the bride-to-be grew up with her seven siblings.

Katrina Kaif and her seven siblings

The 38-year-old actor is an exemplary figure of how a talented outsider making it big in Bollywood despite the rocky start. Her beauty and charm quickly took over the hearts of the masses, However, the actor and her seven siblings did not have a smooth journey growing up as they stayed separately from their father and relocated numerous times due to their mother's job. With three elder sisters named Stephanie, Christine and Natasha, three younger sisters named Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel and an older brother Michael, Katrina overcame numerous struggles before making it big in India.

Katrina Kaif's mother named Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer and a social worker who separated from her husband named Mohammed Kaif when the actor was very young. The actor's mother, reportedly, decided to dedicate herself to social service which led her family to relocate several times across several continents. According to reports, this led the actor and her siblings to get homeschooled. The actor later moved to London with her family for three years before she made her way to India.

More on Katrina Kaif's siblings

Katrina Kaif is not the only one enjoying the limelight as her 30-year-old sister Isabelle Kaif has appeared in several films namely Suswagatam Khushamadeed, Time to Dance, Dr. Cabbie and more. Her eldest sister Stephanie Turquotte is reportedly a private person who does not enjoy staying in the public eye. In an interview with Digital Spy, the actor revealed that her only brother Michael was studying Furniture Design and Craftsmanship at Bucks New University.

Additionally, one of the youngest sisters, Sonia Roberts is reportedly a photographer. The third child of the Turquotte family, Christine Turquotte is reportedly a homemaker while Natacha Turquotte is a jewellery designer. The younger sister of the actor Melissa Turquotte is a mathematician who also reportedly won the DSI Best Thesis prize for her thesis on Anomaly Detection in Dynamic Network.

(Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif)