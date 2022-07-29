Katrina Kaif Gushes Over Deepika Padukone's Cannes Looks; Calls Them 'really Stunning'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most adored divas in Bollywood. The actor has come a long way in her career and had also added a Hollywood feather to her hat. She was also a part of the jury at Cannes Film Festival 2022 and left everyone in awe of her stunning looks on the red carpet. Recently, Katrina Kaif heaped praises on Deepika Padukone's looks at Cannes 2022 and called the latter's all looks "stunning."

Katrina Kaif recently appeared in a rapid-fire round with Vogue India and gave several answers about her makeup routine and favourites. During the interview, Katrina was asked about one of the red carpet looks that still haunt her. In her answer, Katrina revealed she was once encouraged to make a top bun with her hair, which ended up her looking like a Samurai. She said, "Yes, yes. One time, there was this person whose name I will not mention. They encouraged me to try a top-knot. But it wasn't a full top-knot, it was like a half top-knot. So, I kind of just looked like a Samurai and I'm not sure that was (one) of my best looks."

Katrina also revealed one of her beauty rules before leaving home. She mentioned how it is important for her to feel good about herself every time she leaves her home. In the interview, Katrina was also asked about the recent celebrity look that left her stunned. Katrina Kaif did not take much time and quickly named Deepika. She said, "Deepika at Cannes." Heaping praises on the Pathaan star, Katrina further added, "I think she did some really stunning looks."

On Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The actor is now all set to make her debut in the horror comedy genre with the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The movie will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina is also prepping for her upcoming film Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethuapathi. Apart from these, she also has Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@deepikapadukone