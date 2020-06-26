Katrina Kaif Happily Kick-starts Weekend With A Game Of Sequence, Fans Pour Love

Actor Katrina Kaif is making the most of her time at home with sister Isabelle Kaif by enjoying some fun games amid lockdown. Recently, the Bharat actress kicked off her weekend with a game of sequence and expressed her happiness of winning it against her sister. Katrina shared a colourful picture on her Instagram page while flaunting her precious smile and playing the game.

Katrina Kaif's time at home

In the photo, Katrina is seen enjoying a game of Sequence and also expressed how much she is missing her other teammates of the game. In the caption, she explained the benefit of playing the game with just two people as it increases the chances of winning it faster. Katrina is seen in a blue and red gingham dress, sitting in her bright yellow living room. On her table, the Sequence board is laid out.

Several fans of the actress showered their love on the post and praised her for the adorable smile of Katrina in the picture. One of the users wrote that this might be just a game but in reality, the actress has won the hearts of all her fans. Another user echoed similar sentiments and poured in his love for that beautiful smile of the actress in the picture. A third user chimed in and wrote that his heart beats faster when he sees that pretty smile. Another user poured in his love for the smile and wrote that this is what all need currently amid such harsh times.

Sometime back, Katrina Kaif shared a happy picture of herself on her Instagram handle where she looked as pretty as ever as she posed for the camera on her terrace. Katrina Kaif's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as the actress posted a picture after a break of 7 days. During the lockdown, Katrina has been keeping herself busy by promoting her makeup brand Kay Beauty and sharing glam tutorials on social media. Apart from this, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress also tried her hands at cooking and house cleaning.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina is gearing up for her next release Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film which is helmed by Rohit Shetty portrays Katrina in the role of a doctor, while Akshay plays an officer of the anti-terrorism squad.

