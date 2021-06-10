Katrina Kaif Indulges In Self-care Routine Amidst Dating Rumours With Vicky Kaushal

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently revealed in an interview that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been together for a while. However, the couple hasn't yet confirmed the news. Katrina, unaffected by the news, has been spending time at home taking care of herself amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

A look at Katrina Kaif's photos while she indulges in self-care at home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become the talk of the town ever since Harsh Varrdhan accidentally revealed that they are in a relationship. However, unbothered by the news, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself flaunting her silky hair. She wore a colourful pastel-shaded tank top with denim pants. The actor flaunted her no-makeup look in the photos. She mentioned that while she's at home, she has been indulging in self-care. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photos flaunting her thick hair and flawless skin.

Image source: Katrina Kaif's Instagram (@katrinakaif)

Reactions to Katrina Kaif's photos

As soon as Katrina shared the photos on her social media, her fans wrote all things nice in the comments section. Stylist Ami Patel sent in a heart for her haircare routine. Fans and followers also mentioned that the actor looked adorable. They flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Katrina Kaif's Instagram photos.

Image source: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Is Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Recently, in an interview with Zoom channel, Harsh Varrdhan spoke about them being together. He also hoped that he wouldn't fall in trouble for revealing the news as he thought that they have been open about the same. The speculations began when Vicky Kaushal announced about testing positive for COVID-19. A day after that, Katrina announced about her getting tested positive. They even recovered at the same time. However, the couple has always been mum about the topic.

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

