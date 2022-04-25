Katrina Kaif Is All Hearts For Neha Dhupia As Latter Performs Yoga With Son Guriq; See Pic

Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia has been setting goals ever since she announced her second pregnancy. The actor played the role of a fierce cop during her third trimester to open up more opportunities for pregnant women in the film industry. She was recently seen performing Yoga with her six-month-old, which caught the attention of her good friend Katrina Kaif.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia shared a series of adorable pictures with her baby boy Guriq Dhupia Bedi. In the photo, Neha Dhupia donned a yellow coloured t-shirt with black track pants. She could be seen performing Parvatasana, but not alone. The A Thursday star was accompanied by her baby boy, who also could be seen balancing himself on his hands and feet. Sharing the adorable photos, Neha Dhupia wrote, "My Monday motivation." The actor's fans showered her with love in the comment section. The pictures also caught Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza's attention, who reacted to the photos with red heart emojis. Karisma Kapoor also wrote, "So cute," while Saba Pataudi commented, "Mahsha'Allah love love love!"

Neha Dhupia celebrates her baby boy's half birthday

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son Guriq turned six months old on April 3, 2022. On her son's half birthday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of cute pictures. In the photos, the mother-son duo could be seen adoring each other. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Many moods of the magic and the madness … we love you our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi , thank you for coming into our lives … half a year today." Saba Pataudi, Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza and more celebs reacted to the picture with red heart emojis.

Neha Dhupia and Katrina Kaif's friendship

Neha Dhupia and Katrina Kaif share a strong bond and are often seen supporting each other. Both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and gave the couple their best wishes. Neha Dhupia shared a beautiful picture of the couple on Instagram and wrote, "Pure Magic… my dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart … here’s raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts … here’s to love, laughter and happily ever after."

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia/@katrinakaif