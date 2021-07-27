Katrina Kaif Is 'always Learning Something New' Shares Her Rigorous Workout Regime

Considered as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif has often documented her fitness journey on social media. The 38-year-old actor is often lauded for her dedication to fitness and maintaining the ideal body throughout her career. However, the path to a fit body is not easy as proven in Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram video. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif sweats it out in the gym

Taking to her Instagram, the Namastey London actor shared a short but power-packed montage of her rigorous workout regime in the gym. The video compilation consisted of clips from Kaif's workout routines over several days with kickboxing gloves on. In some footage, the actor was seen practising action scenes from her movies while rolling on the floor constantly and also flaunting her flexibility in the gym.

She also set the background music of the video - Marie Davidson's song titled Work It (Soulwax Remix). In the caption, she owed her fitness motivation to her trainer Kuldeep Shashi. Kaif wrote, '#work 🏃🏾‍♀️ ………….actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me @kuldeepshashi ⭐️learning something new everyday 🙂'. Netizens appeared impressed with the actor's athleticism and spammed the comment section with fire emojis and compliments.

More on Katrina Kaif's workout videos

Katrina Kaif's instagram shows her how she likes to inspire fans and dollowers workout routine videos. In another recent throwback video, the actor showed off her athletic abilities and exhibited great dedication to fitness. Sharing the video she wrote, 'Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing , let it happen 🌊💙#preptime'. The actor has put her athletic skills to use in movies as she was seen performing vigorous stunts in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom 3.

Katrina Kaif on the work front

The actor established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood after delivering box office record-breaking movies throughout her career. Her movies like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Bang Bang! are some of the biggest hits of her career. The actor is now all set to appear in Rohit Shetty's forthcoming action flick Sooryavanshi and comedy horror film Phone Bhoot.

IMAGE- KATRINA KAIF'S INSTAGRAM

