Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Women's Day To All; 'Everyday Is Women's Day'

As International Women's Day 2022 is being celebrated all over the world, there have been many Bollywood female celebrities who have been sharing inspiring Women's day wishes to their fans. Katrina Kaif took to social media and gave her fans a glimpse of all the lovely women in her life while Neha Dhupia penned a thoughtful note on being a mom while praising all the moms around the world for doing a great job.

Even Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and others depicted women power and shared inspiring wishes to all the women around the world. Take a look at what they posted-

Kareena Kapoor's Women's day wishes

Kareena Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note wishing all the women a Happy Women's day by stating that every day was women's day. It read, "Everyday is Women's Day Pride Love Equality Respect." Have a look-

Katrina Kaif also had a special International Women's day post on her Instagram handle in which she depicted all the women in her family standing together with their hands resting on each others' shoulders. In the caption, she exclaimed, "a lot of WOMEN in one family." (sic)

Furthermore, Neha Dhupia opened up about her motherhood and shared how tons of questions hit her mind all day while she was away from her kids. She further expressed her love for her kids, Mehr and Guriq and hailed for all the moms around the world by assuring them that they were doing a great job. The caption read, "Been rushing from one set to the other off late and sometimes the work is long hours and sometimes the wait is .. and apart from work my head and heart are always occupied with thoughts of the kids. Are they ok? What must they be doing? Would they have eaten? Did they reach the park on time? Did they think about their mama? I know a hundred meaningful and a million meaningless doubts and questions …" (sic)

Moreover, Malaika Arora celebrated womanhood by sharing a video clip of herself performing an intense workout depicting the power of a woman. In the caption, while wishing everyone a Happy Women's Day, she motivated every woman to stop struggling thinking about whether she is enough and let that become a resounding commitment to the women in them. Here's what she posted-

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan/@katrinakaif