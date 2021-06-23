Katrina Kaif Kickstarts The Reading Of Her Character For Sriram Raghavan's Next Project

Recent reports suggested that Katrina Kaif will be collaborating with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who won several accolades for directing and writing Ayushmann Khurrana's film Andhadhun. The official confirmation of Katrina joining Raghavan's next project has reached now and the New York actor has been preparing for the role. According to ANI, the 37-year-old actor has begun with the reading sessions of her character with director Raghavan.

About Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's next project

Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's next project. The Namastey London actor has already started the reading of her part in the film and has been making all efforts to know her character. As per ANI, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor will be spending a lot of time with Sriram Raghavan in order to understand as well as get in the skin of her character. Katrina will possibly beginshoot of the film as soon as she completes her work on Tiger 3 in which she will reprise her role of Zoya from the first two films of the Tiger Franchise, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Sriram Raghavan's yet-to-be-titled film will be 90 minutes long and shooting is scheduled to wrap up within 30 days.

About Katrina Kaif's latest projects

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last in the 2019 film Bharat which was a commercial hit and grossed over 325.6 crores at the box office. She also made a brief appearance in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium as herself for the song Kudi Na Nachne De. Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi which will feature Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher in the supporting cast.

The film will follow the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad who joins hands with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning an attack in Mumbai. The film was slated for a theatrical release on April 30, 2021, but has been indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 crisis in India. In addition, Kat will also be starring in the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot which also features Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khater, and Jackie Shroff.

IMAGE: KATRINA KAIF'S INSTAGRAM

