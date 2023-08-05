Katrina Kaif Once Helped Helped Vicky Kaushal Overcome Nervousness With This Sweet Gesture

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are often seen cheering for each other on social media. The two are now back in the limelight. A video is going viral on the internet in which Vicky recalled a time when he was nervous to perform on stage. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor further revealed how Kaif made him feel better by sending him a video.

3 things you need to know

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.

The couple jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate Katrina’s birthday.

The two recently attended the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening hand-in-hand.

Katrina Kaif cheered nervous Vicky Kaushal by sending a video of children

On Friday (August 4), Vicky attended an event in Mumbai. A video from the same function is going viral on the internet. In it, the actor recalled that they were supposed to fly to Madurai to attend a school’s annual function. Vicky, however, had to cancel his Madurai plans as he was invited to an event in Assam to perform before "hundred thousand people".

He eventually reached Assam and found himself in an unusual situation. The Masaan actor felt nervous after seeing a large crowd. Katrina, however, helped him by sending a video of children saying, "all the best Vicky uncle."

“One thing that really helped me was… Katrina was playing with those kids over there (Madurai), celebrating their annual function and she actually kept sending me videos of kids performing on the stage. I saw them performing on the stage, one of them was a giraffe, one of them a sunflower, they were just dancing around and they sent me a video with all these smiles and said ‘all the best Vicky uncle’ and that really changed me… that they are performing on the stage with no worry, there’s so much joy that they are feeling in performing, that’s what I carried on stage,” he said.

Katrina Kaif's mother runs a school in Madurai

For the uninitiated, the institution Vicky referred to is the Mountain View School in Madurai. Its annual function was held last year amid fanfare. Katrina attended the event and interacted with countless kids. The charitable school is run by the actress’ mother.