Katrina Kaif Pens Appreciation Post For Team Nykaa; Says 'I'm So Proud Of You All'

Katrina Kaif penned an appreciation post for team Nykaa, shortly after the beauty e-commerce platform got its shares listed on the Indian stock exchange. Katrina, who is also an investor in the company, noted that the record IPO listing only proves that Indian platforms have the ability to be at par with the best in the world and she couldn't have asked for a better partner for her brand 'Kay Beauty'.

Katrina Kaif was also present at the Nykaa Cosmetics' listing event at the NSE on Wednesday. The company gained a headstart as the stock began its trade at Rs 2,054 per share with its IPO price of Rs 1,125 per share, making Falguni Nayar India's richest self-made billionaire, as per reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 15, the Sooryavanshi actor uploaded a picture with Falguni Nayar and her co-founder and daughter Adwaita Nayar. Captioning the post, she wrote, "What an amazing week it’s been for my partners @falguninayar her co-founder @adwaitanayar and all the wonderful people at the Nykaa offices and stores countrywide. 🧡A record IPO and listing that proves Indian platforms can be up there with the biggest and best in the world. (sic)" She iterated how proud she was of everyone associated with Nykaa Cosmetics and further concluded by mentioning,"Here’s to many more milestones". Take a look:

Katrina's association with Nykaa ranges back to October 2019, when her beauty line 'Kay Beauty By Katrina' was launched. Last year, the Dhoom 3 actor also invested an undisclosed amount in the beauty and fashion brand, making her a joint owner. Apart from Kaif, Alia Bhatt has also invested in the omnichannel lifestyle retailer last year, while Janhvi Kapoor comes as its brand ambassador.

Incorporated in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, Nykaa is an e-commerce firm, with its headquarters in Mumbai. It runs its operations through myriad channels, including a mobile app, offline stores as well as websites. As of 2020, the online store retailed over 2,000 brands and two lakh products across its platforms, while its offline avenues are more than 75.

