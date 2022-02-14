Katrina Kaif Pens Heartfelt Note For Vicky Kaushal; 'You Make Difficult Moments Better'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and her beau Vicky Kaushal often treat fans with adorable pictures post their wedding, which took place in December 2021. Showcasing love for each other publically, the couple is often spotted at the airport together. Well, as it is February 14, which marks Vicky and Katrina's first Valentine's Day post marriage, the duo decided to spend time with each other amid their busy schedules. Kat has also penned a heartfelt note for the Uri actor by sharing a series of pictures.

Katrina Kaif pens a special Valentine's post for Vicky Kaushal

Taking to the Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif dropped some mushy pictures, featuring herself and Vicky Kaushal, to mark Valentine's Day. She even penned a little note for her love, which read, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters".

Vicky Kaushal gives Katrina Kaif forehead kiss

In the photographs, the Dhoom 3 actor could be seen wearing a black oversized bomber jacket, while Vicky looked uber-cool in a white sweater and same coloured pants. In the first pic, both are smiling while looking at each other, while in the second one, the couple is seen hugging each other. Fans are in awe as the last picture features Vicky giving a forehead kiss to Katrina.

Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also penned a heartfelt note for each other on Valentine's Day. Arjun shared an adorable post with his beau and wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone It's not warm when she's away Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

And she's always gone too long Anytime she's going away..." Malaika Arora also dropped a mushy picture with Arjun and described the latter as 'Mine'.

While describing his relationship, Arjun Kapoor told the Hindustan Times, "If I’ve to describe my relationship with Malaika — we’re friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other about a lot of things that have allowed us to make decisions — big and small ones. And I think friendship is the key for any relationship to last.”

(Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif)