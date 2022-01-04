Katrina Kaif Posts Radiant Pics Flaunting Her 'mangal Sutra', Vicky Kaushal 'likes' It

Actor Vicky Kaushal and wife Katrina Kaif are in the headlines, ever since their big fat Bollywood style wedding in December The newlyweds returned from their honeymoon a few days back. Post their wedding the pair is constantly seen treating their fans with pictures of each other on their social media handles.

Recently, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of herself flaunting her 'mangal sutra' and fans are gushing over it. Not just fans, but Vicky Kaushal also 'liked' his wife's picture on Instagram.

Here take a look at Katrina Kaif's recent post

From the pictures, it seems like Katrina can't get over her wedding moments as she looks absolutely dreamy in the pics. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress in the picture is seen wearing a woollen off-white colour zipped sweater, keeping her hair open and going for a minimal make-up look Katrina looked all dreamy in the post. She also flaunted her beautiful mangal sutra in one of the pictures. Katrina's mangal sutra is from the Sabyasachi Jewellery collection, its detailing is very beautiful as we see a golden chain attached to a black and gold beads chain that has two small drop-down diamonds which very much resemble a pendant. Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with messages like- "Finally! our blessings are with you". While other users simply dropped heart emoticons.

Sabyasachi's official page a few days back posted the mangal sutra's picture and shared details of the same and captioned the post as, "The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand-strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery."

Vicky-Katrina's wedding

Vicky and Katrina joined the bandwagon of newlywed couples of the tinsel town as the couple tied the knot on a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family. Their wedding was a lavish affair and it was the most hyped wedding of the year.

