Katrina Kaif Posts Sun-kissed Selfie With Sister Isabelle Kaif Amid Lockdown; Pic Inside

While the Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in India till May 3, 2020, Katrina Kaif seems to be making the most of it by spending time with sister Isabelle Kaif. The latter has given a frequent appearance in Katrina's Instagram posts. It also seems that the two sisters are lodged together during the lockdown. Here's the latest post where Katrina Kaif's sister featured on her Instagram feed.

Earlier in the evening, Katrina Kaif posted a picture on Instagram with sister, Isabelle Kaif. Both of them seems to be enjoying some time out in their balcony or terrace during the lockdown. They also indulged in some sun-kissed selfies. It seems Katrina really appreciates her sister's presence especially during this lockdown as she captioned the post, "👯‍♀️ + 🏠 =🧡".

Some more Katrina Kaif's photos with sister Isabelle Kaif

In other news, Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Earlier rumours suggested she was going to make her debut alongside Sooraj Pancholi in Time to Dance. However, recent updates reportedly mention that Katrina Kaif's sister is going to debut with Ayush Sharma in Kwatha. A picture of the two was also posted by Salman Khan on his Instagram account announcing the project.

#IsabelleKaif and @aaysharma to star in a film inspired by true events involving the Indian army in #Kwatha @karanlbutani pic.twitter.com/GW2bOlW5Yi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 3, 2019

