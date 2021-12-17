Katrina Kaif Prepares THIS Sweet Delicacy For 'pehli Rasoi' After Getting Married To Vicky

As the fans can't get over watching glimpses of the newly wedded couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the latter recently posted a photo of her post-wedding rituals where she prepared her 'pehli rasoi' after marriage.

While adding a picture of the dish she prepared, she also mentioned that she made it herself.

Katrina Kaif 'Chaunka Chardhana' after tying a knot with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her Instagram stories in which she depicted a bowl of a sweet delicacy, 'halwa'. She captioned the picture 'Chaunka Chardhana' and also added an arrow pointing towards the dish and stated 'maine banaya' indicating that she prepared the sweet. Take a look at what she posted-

Image: Instagram/@Katrinakaif

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, the Bang Bang actor decided to add her husband to her Instagram profile picture as well. She recently put her wedding picture with Vicky Kaushal to her IG DP and left the fans in awe.

On the other hand, the couple has been escalating the curiosity of the fans by unveiling their mesmerising pictures from their wedding ceremony. The couple first simultaneously shared pictures of their wedding ceremony in which they were seen performing the pheras while in the next post, they added glimpses of their vibrant Haldi celebration in which they all were seen donning stunning white attire. The duo further shared dazzling pictures of the Mehendi celebration in which they gave a sneak peek at how the couple as well as their friends and family were dancing together with joy. Lastly, the couple posted more pictures from their wedding along with their pre-wedding festivities as they posed together in ravishing pink floral outfits. Have a look-

Image: Instagram/@Katrinakaif