Katrina Kaif Returns From NYC Vacation; Ayushmann Khurrana Begins 'Anek' Promotions

Last Updated: 21st May, 2022 19:14 IST

Umar Riaz was also papped at the Mumbai airport and the 'Bigg Boss' fame looked uber cool in a plain black t-shirt and grey-checked trousers.

Actor Pooja Hegde, who recently made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, looked refreshing in a soft pink dress as she was clicked at the airport.

Huma Qureshi was clicked at the Lucky Restaurant for her shoot in Bandra. The actor was all clad in a salwar suit teamed up with a white dupatta.

Anil Kapoor, who was reportedly busy shooting with Marvel's Hawkeye Jeremy Renner, was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actor was decked up in a tie-dye shirt paired with black jeans and similar shoes.

Malaika Arora was also clicked out and about in the city and her outfit was perfect for a Saturday outing. The actor chose to wear a yellow coloured co-ord set teamed up with a cap.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has kickstarted promotions for his upcoming film 'Anek', was clicked in the city. The actor looked uber-cool in an olive green jacket and trousers.

Pulling up in denim and whites, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday as she returned from her New York vacation.

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', was spotted at the Shani temple in Juhu wherein he was seen seeking blessings.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.