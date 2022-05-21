Last Updated:

Katrina Kaif Returns From NYC Vacation; Ayushmann Khurrana Begins 'Anek' Promotions

From Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana and Pooja Hegde, celebs were spotted out and about in the city. Have a look at these pictures:

Swati Singh
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', was spotted at the Shani temple in Juhu wherein he was seen seeking blessings.

Katrina Kaif
Pulling up in denim and whites, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday as she returned from her New York vacation.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana, who has kickstarted promotions for his upcoming film 'Anek', was clicked in the city. The actor looked uber-cool in an olive green jacket and trousers.

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora was also clicked out and about in the city and her outfit was perfect for a Saturday outing. The actor chose to wear a yellow coloured co-ord set teamed up with a cap.

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor, who was reportedly busy shooting with Marvel's Hawkeye Jeremy Renner, was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actor was decked up in a tie-dye shirt paired with black jeans and similar shoes.

Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna was clicked outside a salon and the 47-year-old looked stunning in a casual black dress.

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi was clicked at the Lucky Restaurant for her shoot in Bandra. The actor was all clad in a salwar suit teamed up with a white dupatta.

Pooja Hegde
Actor Pooja Hegde, who recently made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, looked refreshing in a soft pink dress as she was clicked at the airport.

Umar Riaz
Umar Riaz was also papped at the Mumbai airport and the 'Bigg Boss' fame looked uber cool in a plain black t-shirt and grey-checked trousers.

