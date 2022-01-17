Last Updated:

Katrina Kaif Returns Home After Spending Time With Husband Vicky Kaushal In Indore; See

After spending some quality time and celebrating Lohri with her husband –actor Vicky Kaushal in Indore, actor Katrina Kaif arrived back in Mumbai.

After spending some quality time with her husband –actor Vicky Kaushal in Indore, actor Katrina Kaif arrived back in Mumbai. The actor had earlier treated fans with a picture from her splendid time in Indore along with husband Vicky that left her fans gushing. Now, she is back to the base while all set to resume her work.

 In the viral videos and pictures, the Ek Tha Tiger star can be seen dressed in a pink sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers as she donned an off-duty look with hair tied in a high ponytail. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, she can be seen wearing a mask and a face shield, owing to the necessary precautions amid the Omicron treat in India.

Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai 

The couple recently celebrated their first Lohri post-marriage, a glimpse from which was shared by Vicky on social media. The newlyweds have been treating fans with glimpses from their married life, be it their Christmas celebrations, one-month wedding anniversary, or glimpses of their new abode. Vicky Kaushal is in Indore these days for his upcoming project with Sara Ali Khan. Their pictures from the shooting sets had earlier gone viral where Sara who seemed to be playing Vicky’s wife can be seen sitting behind him on a scooter. 

Earlier this month, Vicky and Katrina marked their one-month wedding anniversary and shared adorable posts on their respective Instagram handles. Katrina shared a cosied-up selfie with Vicky and wrote, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoticon)". On the other hand, Vicky shared an unseen glimpse from their wedding festivities and mentioned," Forever to go!" Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had tied the knot on December 9, last year, and ever since then, the couple has been shelling out major relationship goals with their social media posts for each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas. She will soon start shooting for the next schedule of Tiger 3 which was previously postponed due to the rising COVID cases in Delhi. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra besides a superhero flick helmed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

