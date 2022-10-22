Katrina Kaif Reveals Being Told She Couldn't Dance; 'They Were Stating Very Obvious Fact'

Katrina Kaif is a prominent actor in the B-town industry, she is renowned for her dancing skills in a number of popular item numbers, but the 39-year-old recently opened up that she was once told that she couldn't dance, which was an 'obvious fact' according to her.

The Sooryavashi actor spoke about how choreographer Farah Khan would remind her to keep her 'hands and lines clean', while choreographer Bosco Martis was the one who explained to her how to dance.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina said that she couldn't dance and that was a fact.

"Honestly, I could not dance. It’s not that, 'Oh they said that about me. Hmmm'. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before. This is me in the beginning (flailing her arms) hands everywhere," she stated.

The Phone Bhoot actor then recalled how choreographer Bosco was the first person to explain dance. "I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn’t dance and that was coming across." She further added that Bosco told her that she is a good dancer and she needs to work on it which made her feel confident.

"Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have to work on it. So once I felt confident that I am a good dancer, I just had to figure out the way and then everything changed for me," she said.

Katrina, who was last seen in Sooryavashi, is all set for her upcoming highly-anticipated flick Phone Bhoot, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Jee le Zara and Merry Christmas.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif