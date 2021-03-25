Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Schedule For The Day: 'Eat, Sleep, Train, Repeat'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Thursday, March 25, 2021, to share a post-workout picture. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing her schedule for the day. On seeing this post, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif showed off her post-workout look. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting all exhausted after her rigorous workout. However, Katrina is all smiles for the candid picture. She is donning a white t back t-shirt along with black printed gym pants. The actor completed the look with gloves, knee pads and opted for a braided hairdo and no makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing her full-day schedule. She wrote, “Eat ðŸŽ , sleep ðŸ’¤,train ðŸ’ªðŸ¼ , repeat ðŸ””. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for her workout, while some were gaga over the picture. One of the users wrote, “OMG such a beauty”. Another one wrote, “love this picture”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

To keep her fans and followers up to date on her whereabouts, the Bang Bang actor shares updates on her social media handle giving them a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Also, this is not the first time the actor went on to share a gym or workout post. She recently shared a picture of herself working out in her workout gear.

She's dressed in a black sleeveless top and black joggers. She's also donned a zipped-up black jacket and a pair of black athletic shoes. She opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Katrina captioned the post by writing, “Sometimes the only way to get it done is to zig through it”.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in the action thriller film titled Sooryavanshi. The film is a Rohit Shetty directorial and is slated to receive a theatrical release on April 30, 2021. The cast of the film includes Jackie Shroff, Abhimanyu Singh, Gulshan Grover, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena and Javed Jaffrey.

Promo Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram

