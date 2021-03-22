Katrina Kaif Reveals What Kind Of Friends Are Allowed In Her Life, Posts Story

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif often shares fun videos and memes on Instagram. Recently, she took to her Instagram story to share a video on what kind of people are allowed in her life. She had posted the video from Hollywood star Will Smith’s account.

Katrina Kaif talks about her friends

In the video shared by Kaif, a basketball player is seen walking across the court with his head hanging low. It appears that he was dejected after suffering a set back in his game. Immediately, a fellow player comes along and tucks his chin high and pats him on the back. This gesture indicates how he wanted the other player to not get dejected on failures and to always keep his chin up. The video was also captioned, “The only types of friends I allow in my life”.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram

The Azab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actor shares updates on her personal and professional life on Instagram to ket her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. Recently, she shared a photo of her donning her workout gear. She is wearing a black sleeveless top and a pair of black joggers. She also is wearing a black jacket that is zipped down. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. She is wearing a pair of black sports shoes as well. Katrina captioned the post by writing, “Sometimes the only way to get it done is to zig through it.”

Kay Beauty by Katrina

Recently, Katrina’s makeup brand Kay By Katrina launched a new product called the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation. Describing its features, Kaif wrote that it is a lightweight product and hydrating as well. She also assured that it will last for a longer time on the skin and also is available in 20 shades, suitable to the Indian skin tone.

On the work front:

Katrina was last seen in the special song titled Kudi Na Nachne De from the movie Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in the action thriller film Sooryavanshi. The movie is a Rohit Shetty directorial and is slated to receive a theatrical release on April 30, 2021. The cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Javed Jaffrey.

