Katrina Kaif Reveals What She's 'back At' Post COVID, Says 'had To Be Patient With Myself'

The second wave of COVID-19 hit Bollywood hard, and many of the top stars contracted the virus, with most of them recovering as well. One of them was Katrina Kaif, who was diagnosed with the disease in April. Over a month after her recovery, the actor, who is considered among the fittest stars, is taking it slow as far as her return to full fitness is concerned.

Katrina Kaif on return to fitness post COVID-19 recovery

Katrina seemed to have returned to her exercise routine as she wrote that she was ‘back at it’. She wrote that post COVID, she had to be 'patient' with herself on returning to her usual workout pattern. The Ek Tha Tiger star shared that one had to go according to their pace and listen to one’s body.

She stated that there were days when one felt exhausted and there would be some good days. However, Katrina stated that she was going slow, trusting her body’s 'healing process' and giving herself time, ‘step by step.’

Katrina had announced on April 7 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Ten days later, she informed her fans of her recovery.

The actor is currently in the news after her alleged relationship with Vicky Kaushal was confirmed by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Though the rumoured couple have been snapped with each other and at each other's residences, they were yet to confirm the relationship and thus Harsh's comment became a big talking point.

On the professional front, Katrina will next feature in Sooryavanshi. The cop action film is set to be one of the anticipated ventures when theatres resume after control on COVID-19.

