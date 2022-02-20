Katrina Kaif Reviews Yami Gautam Starrer ‘A Thursday’; Suggests Fans Must Watch It

Yami Gautam's latest crime thriller, A Thursday, has become the talk of the town ever since it was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is receiving positive reviews from critics and netizens, and its cast is currently basking into the success of the movie. While the film is being lauded across the country, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif recently gave her review and also suggested fans watch it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif recently shared her review about the movie. She shared a poster of the movie and mentioned how she loved the movie. The Sooryavanshi star penned, "Loving this... Just in time for my Sunday watch." The actor further tagged her dear friend Neha Dhupia to praise her for the film. She also added a sticker saying "Must Watch" in the story. Seemingly, Katrina Kaif really enjoyed the film.

More about A Thursday

A Thursday stars Yami Gautam playing the lead role of a playschool teacher. The film also has Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie's plot revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina, who keeps hostage her playschool kids and two adults and demand the Mumbai police she wants to talk with the prime minister of India, played by Dimple Kapadia.

The women-centric film had lead roles played by ace Bollywood divas. While Yami Gautam led the film, Neha Dhupia played the role of a fierce cop. Neha Dhupia worked with a baby bump to bring about change in the film industry and more work opportunities for moms-to-be. The film ended with a social message that left viewers speechless.

A Thursday Twitter reviews

A Thursday witnessed a positive reaction from netizens. Several Twitter users penned their reviews about the film and mentioned the reasons why they liked it. A Twitter user lauded Yami Gautam for her acting skills. The fan wrote, "Yami Gautam in a Thursday did a very great job she has done phenomenal job in this movie Yami in A Thursday." Anther one wrote, "What an incredible story of A Thursday, The background music of the movie is too good & the expression of Yami Gautam is excellent.. This crime drama mystery is an edge of the seat thriller right from the start." The film is helmed by Behzad Khambata, while Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan bankrolled it.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@disneyplushotstar