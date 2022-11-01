Last Updated:

Katrina Kaif Reveals What She Would Do If She Met Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt; Read To Know

Alia Bhatt is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year.

Kriti Nayyar
Alia Bhatt is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year. Alia's friend and Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina Kaif recently spoke about the mom-to-be, mentioning that she would like to caress her baby bump when she meets her. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina also mentioned that they are also gym buddies, adding that Alia is still doing her workouts in the gym. 

Katrina Kaif reveals what she would do if she met a mom-to-be Alia Bhatt

On being quizzed about what she'd do if she meets Alia, Katrina made a belly-stroking gesture with her hand and said "It’s fine to do.” Talking about Alia's determination towards working out amid pregnancy, the Phone Booth actor further added, "I see her in the gym a lot. Yea, she is amazing. She is still doing her workouts in the gym.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra in the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, which is yet to begin filming. Talking about the project in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina mentioned, "Jee Le Zaraa is a super exciting film. And on that film, I'm going to be taking the whole range of makeup (from her beauty brand) to the girls and be like 'Girls now that you have to use this.'"

She added, "We're all looking forward to it. That film had its journey, yes but I think when it does finally happen it's gonna be a lot of fun." Announced last year, the project will reportedly be a road-trip film about female friendships. 

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June, sharing a picture of her and Ranbir from their doctor's visit. "Our baby is coming soon (sic)," she wrote in the caption. 

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. 

