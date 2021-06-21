Katrina Kaif Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'chilling From Home'; Fans Call It 'Sunday Blessings'

Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif is known for her blockbuster movies on the big screen as well as flawless pictures on social media. Sharing a glimpse into her life, the actress took to her Instagram to give a sneak peek of her weekend to her fans and it consisted of a movie date and a flawless selfie. Check out Katrina Kaif's Instagram post and the fans' reaction to it.

Katrina Kaif's 'chilling from home'

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram to share a selfie of her relaxing at her house. As the city braces for another lockdown, the actress shared a glimpse of her 'Chilling from house' on Sunday. She simply captioned the post writing, 'chill from 🏠' with a butterfly and heart emoji.

Netizens' reaction to Katrina Kaif's selfie

The fan could not get enough of the British beauty as the comment section was filled with compliments for the actress. One fan commented that she looked like a barbie whereas another fan called her a 'Queen'. One fan also commented about positive vibes for the actress this year whereas another fan commented that her selfie was a 'Sunday blessing'.

More on Katrina Kaif's photos and videos

Recently, she took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse into her movie date. After watching Vidya Balan's Sherni , the actress shared her thoughts on it. She commented that it was an 'amazing movie' with subtleness yet an engaging impact on the viewers. She also complimented the lead actress for her performance in the film.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a stunning painting from Charlie Mackesy of a nurse being kissed by an angel. She wrote, 'Just love this, so beautiful- His description “ a tired nurse has been in touch today. It’s incredible how they just keep going. This is a drawing for them “ Charlie Mackesy.' After recovering from the novel virus, the actress continued to update her fans about her health through social media. Katrina Kaif's next appearance on the big screen will be Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot.

