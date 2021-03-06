Katrina Kaif Shares A Video Of Playing In The Ocean At A Fan's Request

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to upload a video of her on a beach owing to the request of her fans. The Ek Tha Tiger actress recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram and the video was in response to a request made by a fan.

Katrina Kaif shares a video for her fans

Katrina Kaif gave her fans a special treat by conducting an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram. Fans poured in questions on Katrina Kaif's Instagram. In one of those responses, a fan asked the actress to share a picture from her last travel. Responding to that, the Dhoom 3 actress shared a video of herself playing on a beach. In the video, the actress can be seen enjoying the waves as she plays in the ocean with her friend. While sharing the video, Kaif wrote it wasn't a picture but a video and that she wasn't on a holiday but actually went there for work but she still took out some time to play.

Katrina Kaif shares workout videos

Katrina Kaif is known for her fitness and her Instagram is filled with such updates, along with posts related to her personal life and professional commitments. Katrina Kaif's videos often feature the actress and her trainer as she shares her workout routine. In the recent video, the actress is seen doing pilates with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is a celebrity trainer.

A quick look at Katrina Kaif's movies

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) opposite Salman Khan. After that, the actress has appeared in various films like Dhoom 3, Bharat, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Rajneeti, to name a few.

Katrina Kaif's much-anticipated movie Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar will finally be getting a theatrical release on 2nd April 2021. The film was due to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus. The actress will also be seen in Phonebhoot, a comedy horror film also starring Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

